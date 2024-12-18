SpaceX’s Starship Flight 7 test flight gets FAA launch license. But when will it fly?
Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 08:11
The FAA issued a launch license for SpaceX’s upcoming Starship Flight 7, clearing the way for the company’s next launch of the world’s largest rocket from South Texas.
