Webb mail: US Priority Mail stamps to again star deep space images in 2025

Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 02:11

The universe of U.S. postage stamps featuring James Webb Space Telescope imagery is set to expand again in 2025. The U.S. Postal Service revealed its Priority Mail and Express flat rate stamps.

