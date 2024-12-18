Webb mail: US Priority Mail stamps to again star deep space images in 2025
The universe of U.S. postage stamps featuring James Webb Space Telescope imagery is set to expand again in 2025. The U.S. Postal Service revealed its Priority Mail and Express flat rate stamps.
