NASA space telescopes give Christmas Tree Cluster a festive makeover (photos)

The James Webb Space Telescope used a galaxy as a cosmic magnifying glass to find transient objects in the “Christmas Tree” cluster, a Winter Wonderland of even more galaxies.

