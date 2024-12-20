Russian cosmonauts install X-ray detector, jettison trash on spacewalk outside ISS
Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner installed an X-ray detector and jettisoned trash during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024.
