Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

US Space Force 5 years later: What has it accomplished so far, and where does it go from here?

Submit on Friday, December 20th, 2024 18:11

As the U.S. Space Force celebrates its fifth anniversary, the service’s leadership looked back on its accomplishments so far while looking ahead to the future.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, December 20th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»