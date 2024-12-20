NASA’s Hubble and Chandra telescopes discover a strange ‘sideways’ black hole in a cosmic crime scene (image)
Using the NASA space telescopes Hubble and Chandra astronomers have discovered a strange black hole that has been knocked on its side in a cosmic crime scene.
