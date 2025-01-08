How NASA and Sierra Space are preparing for Dream Chaser space plane’s 1st flight to ISS
Sierra Space and NASA’s Johnson Space Center are conducting simulations to prepare for the Dream Chaser space plane’s first flight to the International Space Station.
