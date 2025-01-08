Satellite News

How NASA and Sierra Space are preparing for Dream Chaser space plane’s 1st flight to ISS

Submit on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 03:11

Sierra Space and NASA’s Johnson Space Center are conducting simulations to prepare for the Dream Chaser space plane’s first flight to the International Space Station.

