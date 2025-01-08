Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Scientists find ‘spooky’ quantum entanglement on incredibly tiny scales — within individual protons

Submit on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 03:11

Einstein may have been troubled enough by entanglement to call it “spooky action at a distance” but scientists have discovered it operates at small scales between quarks and gluons in protons.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»