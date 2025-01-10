The fastest-spinning ‘vampire star’ we know of is shrinking. Soon, it will explode
The fastest-spinning white dwarf ever discovered is a shrinking cosmic vampire feasting on a stellar companion. A feeding process is pushing the dead star toward an imminent supernova explosion.
