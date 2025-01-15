Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope discovers one of the earliest ‘truly gargantuan’ supernovas ever seen

The James Webb Space Telescope has spotted one of the earliest and most distant supernovas, marking the death of a stellar monster 20 times the mass of the sun.

