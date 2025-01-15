Little house on the (moon) prairie: Artist’s ‘Moonhouse’ set to lift off on lunar lander
Submit on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 06:11
The moon is about to gain its first tiny house. Launching on a Japanese lunar lander is the “Moonhouse,” a project by Mikael Genberg 25 years in the making.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.