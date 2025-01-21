Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

First look at space shuttle, Mission Control 2025 dollar coins from US Mint

Submit on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 20:11

The space shuttle and International Space Station are set to launch onto coins to celebrate advancements made by Texas and Florida. The U.S. Mint has released designs for American Innovation dollars.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»