UK approves 1st vertical rocket launch from Saxavord Spaceport
Submit on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025 18:11
German launch startup Rocket Factory Augsburg has taken a step towards a first launch by gaining a first-ever license to vertically launch an orbital rocket from mainland Europe.
