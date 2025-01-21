SpaceX launching 21 Starlink satellites early Jan. 21 on 1st flight since Starship explosion
SpaceX is set to launch 21 more of its Starlink internet satellites early Jan. 21, five days after a test flight of the company’s Starship megarocket ended in an explosion.
