Watch SpaceX launch 2 private moon landers on a single rocket early Jan. 15

Submit on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 01:11

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch moon landers built by Firefly Aerospace and the Japanese company ispace early Wednesday (Jan. 15), and you can watch it live.

