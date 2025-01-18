Satellite News

Step inside a virtual reality art piece inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope

Ashley Zelinskie’s VR artwork Twin Quasar was inspired by the iconic deep-space image from the James Webb Space Telescope that introduced a new audience to gravitational lensing.

