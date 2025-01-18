SpaceX launching 27 Starlink satellites today in 1st flight since Starship explosion
Submit on Saturday, January 18th, 2025 19:11
SpaceX is set to launch 27 of its Starlink internet satellites today (Jan. 18), just two days after a test flight of its Starship megarocket ended in an explosion.
