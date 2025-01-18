World’s largest telescope threatened by light pollution from renewable energy project
Submit on Saturday, January 18th, 2025 20:11
Astronomers are sounding alarm bells as the world’s most precious sky-observing location faces a light pollution risk due to a new renewable energy project.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 18th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.