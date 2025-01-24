‘Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles’ continues to be the most fascinating ‘The Phantom Menace’ tie-in video game
Despite the tepid reception back in 2000, the Jedi Power Battles remaster is a fun return to simpler times when Star Wars video games were allowed to be weird.
