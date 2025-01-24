Where to watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’: Free streaming as sci-fi movie lands on BBC iPlayer
Ahead of Blade Runner 2099 this year, the sequel/prequel is now available for free in the UK for a limited time only, with Blade Runner 2049 landing on the BBC.
