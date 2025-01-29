Happy Lunar New Year 2025! Chinese astronauts send Year of the Snake greeting from Tiangong space station (video)
Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 18:11
As billions of people worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year, astronauts aboard China’s Tiangong space station sent home a holiday greeting.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.