Trump asks Elon Musk to return 2 Starliner astronauts from the ISS for NASA —but they already have a SpaceX ride home

Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 20:11

President Trump just asked Elon Musk to retrieve two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station. But the duo are already slated to come home with SpaceX this spring.

