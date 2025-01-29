Trump asks Elon Musk to return 2 Starliner astronauts from the ISS for NASA —but they already have a SpaceX ride home
Submit on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 20:11
President Trump just asked Elon Musk to retrieve two NASA astronauts from the International Space Station. But the duo are already slated to come home with SpaceX this spring.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.