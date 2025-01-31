Satellite News

Twisted magnetic fields in space sculpt the jets of black holes and baby stars

Submit on Friday, January 31st, 2025 00:11

By studying the fastest jet ever seen erupting from an infant star, astronomers have discovered that the mechanism that launches these jets also launch supermassive black hole jets.

