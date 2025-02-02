Satellite News

Astronaut’s mission ‘back to Earth’ lands on colorful spacesuit patch

Sunday, February 2nd, 2025

Astronaut Nicole Stott, who has made it her mission to promote the healing power of art and the need to protect our planet, has inspired a new “Signature Edition” embroidered patch.

