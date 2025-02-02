Astronaut’s mission ‘back to Earth’ lands on colorful spacesuit patch
Submit on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025 22:11
Astronaut Nicole Stott, who has made it her mission to promote the healing power of art and the need to protect our planet, has inspired a new “Signature Edition” embroidered patch.
This entry was posted on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.