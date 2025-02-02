Magnificent communication: Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin tests Verizon satellite service in new ad
Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin has teamed up with Verizon to help promote the company’s satellite-based solution to cell service “dead zones” in a new commercial.
