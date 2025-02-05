Satellite News

Sci-fi thriller ‘Ash’ gets terrifying 1st trailer that’s dripping with Lovecraftian cosmic horror vibes

Wednesday, February 5th, 2025

Aaron Paul and Eiza González star in the new trailer for ‘Ash,’ an upcoming sci-fi film about astronauts fighting for survival on a hostile planet.

