Sci-fi thriller ‘Ash’ gets terrifying 1st trailer that’s dripping with Lovecraftian cosmic horror vibes
Submit on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 01:11
Aaron Paul and Eiza González star in the new trailer for ‘Ash,’ an upcoming sci-fi film about astronauts fighting for survival on a hostile planet.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.