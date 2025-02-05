Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Blue Origin mimics moon gravity on 1st-of-its-kind New Shepard research rocket launch (video)

Submit on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 00:11

Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin simulated lunar gravity conditions today (Feb. 4) during the 29th launch of its New Shepard suborbital vehicle.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»