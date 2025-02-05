Blue Origin mimics moon gravity on 1st-of-its-kind New Shepard research rocket launch (video)
Submit on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 00:11
Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company Blue Origin simulated lunar gravity conditions today (Feb. 4) during the 29th launch of its New Shepard suborbital vehicle.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.