VIPER back from the dead? NASA asks US companies to partner on ice-hunting moon rover

Submit on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025 00:11

NASA is asking U.S. companies for proposals to move forward with the ice-hunting VIPER moon rover, a $450 million project the agency canceled last summer.

