James Webb Space Telescope images bacteria-size dust grains — they’ll likely turn into exoplanets
Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 22:11
The James Webb Space Telescope’s new image spotlights dust grains in a distant protoplanetary disk, allowing astronomers to study how planets are formed in intricate detail.
