Private FLIP moon rover replaces NASA’s cancelled VIPER on 2025 lunar south pole mission
Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 21:11
Astrolab’s FLIP moon rover has replaced NASA’s VIPER vehicle on the first-ever mission of Astrobotic’s Griffin lunar lander, which is scheduled to launch in late 2025.
