Temperamental stars could be ruining our view of thousands of exoplanets, Hubble Telescope finds
Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 20:11
Using 20 years of data from the Hubble Space Telescope astronomers have discovered that turbulent stars could be corrupting observations of some exoplanets.
