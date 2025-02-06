Satellite News

Temperamental stars could be ruining our view of thousands of exoplanets, Hubble Telescope finds

Submit on Thursday, February 6th, 2025 20:11

Using 20 years of data from the Hubble Space Telescope astronomers have discovered that turbulent stars could be corrupting observations of some exoplanets.

