‘Every episode this season feels like it could be a season finale’ boasts ‘Invincible’ creator as Season 3 debuts (interview)
Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 19:12
“Invincible” Creator Robert Kirkman and Writer Simon Racioppa talk about taking Mark Grayson to ‘dark places’ in the third season of Prime Video’s adult animated series.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.