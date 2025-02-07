Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Every episode this season feels like it could be a season finale’ boasts ‘Invincible’ creator as Season 3 debuts (interview)

Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 19:12

“Invincible” Creator Robert Kirkman and Writer Simon Racioppa talk about taking Mark Grayson to ‘dark places’ in the third season of Prime Video’s adult animated series.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»