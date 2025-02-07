New fast radio burst detector could sift through ‘a whole beach of sand’ to solve big cosmic mystery
Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 19:12
The CRACO radio telescope system processes a massive amount of data in real-time, so it can detect fast radio bursts and sporadic neutron stars with very high efficiency.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.