Perseverance Mars rover finds ‘one-of-a-kind treasure’ on Red Planet’s Silver Mountain

Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 03:11

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover found a ‘one-of-a-kind treasure’ on the rim of Jezero Crater, a rock that could help reveal the ancient history of the Red Planet.

