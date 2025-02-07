Perseverance Mars rover finds ‘one-of-a-kind treasure’ on Red Planet’s Silver Mountain
Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 03:11
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover found a ‘one-of-a-kind treasure’ on the rim of Jezero Crater, a rock that could help reveal the ancient history of the Red Planet.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.