What brand of golf ball did Alan Shepard hit off the moon? The world may never know
Submit on Friday, February 7th, 2025 04:11
Carlos Villagomez owns a golf ball that he believes was flown to the moon. If indeed it was, he may also hold the answer to a bit of trivia that otherwise may be forever lost to time.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 7th, 2025 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.