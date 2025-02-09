Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA and General Atomics test nuclear fuel for future moon and Mars missions

Sunday, February 9th, 2025

General Atomics and NASA achieved an important milestone on the road to using nuclear-powered rockets by testing a new fuel and finding it can withstand extreme conditions.

