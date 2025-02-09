NASA and General Atomics test nuclear fuel for future moon and Mars missions
Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 21:11
General Atomics and NASA achieved an important milestone on the road to using nuclear-powered rockets by testing a new fuel and finding it can withstand extreme conditions.
