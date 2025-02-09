Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Space weather scales are outdated and confusing. Here’s what NOAA scientists are doing about it

Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 20:11

After receiving feedback from nearly 500 people about revising NOAA’s Space Weather Scales, scientists continue to assess what changes need to be front and center.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»