Space weather scales are outdated and confusing. Here’s what NOAA scientists are doing about it
Submit on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 20:11
After receiving feedback from nearly 500 people about revising NOAA’s Space Weather Scales, scientists continue to assess what changes need to be front and center.
This entry was posted on Sunday, February 9th, 2025 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.