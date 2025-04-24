Fan-favorite Clone Wars character returns for ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ DLC in May, plus we’re getting a Nintendo Switch 2 port
Despite a rocky start, Ubisoft Massive is nowhere near done with Star Wars Outlaws. Next up, Kay and Nix will meet infamous pirate Hondo Ohnaka.
