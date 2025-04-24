James Webb Space Telescope finds a wild black hole growth spurt in galaxies at ‘cosmic noon’
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have peered into galaxies that existed at cosmic noon to hunt ravenously feeding black holes and bursts of starbirth.
