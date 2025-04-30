Amateur astrophotographer captures gorgeous view of Bode’s galaxy from Death Valley
Submit on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 21:11
Amateur astrophotographer Joel Martin captured this stunning view of Bode’s galaxy in February this year during a stargazing festival in Death Valley, California.
