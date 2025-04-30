John Lithgow to launch into life of Apollo 11 astronaut in new podcast ‘BUZZ’
Submit on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 19:11
Having explored the ‘third rock from the sun,’ John Lithgow is heading for its moon. The actor is set to star in the new podcast “BUZZ” about the life of one of the first humans to land on the moon.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.