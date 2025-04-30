Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket fails during launch, falls into the sea near Antarctica
Submit on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 03:11
Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket suffered an anomaly during its sixth-ever launch today (April 29), resulting in the loss of its payload, a Lockheed Martin technology demonstration.
