NASA engineer Ed Smylie, who led carbon dioxide fix on Apollo 13, dies at 95
Submit on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 03:11
It was about one in the morning, four hours after an explosion tore through the Apollo 13 spacecraft, when Ed Smylie realized they had to do something about the carbon dioxide.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.