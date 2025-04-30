Tank for 1st Artemis touchdown on the moon | Space photo of the day for April 29, 2025
At NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, the liquid hydrogen tank for the Artemis 3 Space Launch System rocket was moved into the factory’s final assembly area on April 22, 2025.
