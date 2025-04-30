Watch Trump’s pick for NASA chief Jared Isaacman return to Capitol Hill for Senate vote on April 30
Submit on Wednesday, April 30th, 2025 00:11
Jared Isaacman faces a vote by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation to forward his confirmation as the new NASA administrator.
