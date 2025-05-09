A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth, and an astronomer will attempt to catch it on camera on May 8
Submit on Friday, May 9th, 2025 03:12
The Virtual Telescope Project aims to observe the anticipated reentry of the former Soviet Union’s Cosmos 482 spacecraft as it plunges toward Earth during a live webcast on May 9.
