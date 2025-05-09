A failed Soviet Venus probe is falling to Earth. Here’s what it might look like
Submit on Friday, May 9th, 2025 02:11
Recent sighting of spacecraft and debris burning through the atmosphere during their plummet back to Earth offer some clues as to what the reentry of a failed Soviet Venus lander might look like.
This entry was posted on Friday, May 9th, 2025 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.