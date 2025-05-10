AI-dubbed Swedish sci-fi movie ‘Watch the Skies’ came about after the director had coffee and tarts with a local UFO chaser group (interview)
Submit on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 03:11
Pour some coffee for our exclusive chat with the talented Scandinavian filmmaker, Victor Danell, as he talks about the influence of Spielberg, nostalgia, and the Swedish tradition of Fika.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.