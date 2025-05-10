SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches Starlink satellites from California, lands on ship at sea
Submit on Saturday, May 10th, 2025 08:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight (May 9), carrying 26 Starlink satellites for the company’s growing constellation.
