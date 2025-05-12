Ancient zircon crystals shed light on 1 billion-year-old meteorite strike in Scotland
Geologists have found that an ancient meteorite hit Scotland 200 million years later than previously thought, which has massive implications for the geological history of the region and some of the U.K.’s earliest land life.
